SEVERN Trent will increase bills by 23 per cent to help support a transformation plan that it says will create 7,000 jobs across the midlands and reduce spills and leaks.

The water supplier said it will invest £12.9 billion in its water and sewage network between 2025 and 2030 as part of plans submitted to water regulator Ofwat.

However, that means increases in bills. The firm said costs to customers would increase from an average of £1.15 a day to £1.42 a day by 2030. This would be an increase from £420 a year to £520 – a rise of 23 per cent over the five-year plan.