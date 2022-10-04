Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Watch young volunteer William gets hands-on with the latest exhibit at Henley Museum and Heritage Centre

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:07, 04 October 2022
 | Updated: 12:08, 04 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

THE LATEST item to find its forever home at the Henley Museum and Heritage Centre has really struck a chord with schoolboy William Yarwood.

William Yarwood, young volunteer at Henley Museum and Heritage Centre. (59079223)
William Yarwood, young volunteer at Henley Museum and Heritage Centre. (59079223)

The 12-year-old from Plymouth couldn’t wait to give the newly restored Edwardian barrel organ a try when it arrived recently after being restored by the BBC1 programme The Repair Shop.

Made in Bristol, to play a tune the mechanical instrument has to be activated by someone turning the crank, known as the organ grinder. William told the Herald: “It was quite fun but hard to find the right speed so that the tune sounded correct.”

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE