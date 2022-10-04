Watch young volunteer William gets hands-on with the latest exhibit at Henley Museum and Heritage Centre
THE LATEST item to find its forever home at the Henley Museum and Heritage Centre has really struck a chord with schoolboy William Yarwood.
The 12-year-old from Plymouth couldn’t wait to give the newly restored Edwardian barrel organ a try when it arrived recently after being restored by the BBC1 programme The Repair Shop.
Made in Bristol, to play a tune the mechanical instrument has to be activated by someone turning the crank, known as the organ grinder. William told the Herald: “It was quite fun but hard to find the right speed so that the tune sounded correct.”