Watch tonight - episode of The Apprentice filmed in Stratford is on BBC

TUNE in to BBC One tonight (Thursday) for the episode of The Apprentice which was filmed in and around Stratford.

The episode is the long-running reality TV show’s discount buying challenge, which sees contestants tracking down rare items and buying them for the lowest price.

Filming took place last year in Henley Street and Ely Street as well as out-of-town locations, although the locals involved were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements to avoid leaks about the episode, and the performances of the contestants.

According to the BBC’s listing for the show: “It’s week three, and the candidates are sent to Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon, to secure nine items. After a comedy of errors, tragedy strikes for one candidate.”

The show, which is on at 9pm, sees contestants compete over a period of weeks for a £250,000 investment in their own business idea from Lord Alan Sugar.