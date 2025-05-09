Watch Stratford’s VE Day events including Coventry City Brass Band and the Last Post

STRATFORD celebrated - and paid tribute - yesterday evening (Thursday) as the country marked the 80th anniversary of the end of war in Europe.

The VE Day events started on Stratford’s Recreation Ground at the bandstand, which was built 35 years ago by the Royal Engineers to mark 50 years since the end of the Second World War.

The beacon was lit and wreaths were laid.

Having been spruced up for the 80th anniversary, the bandstand was filled by the City of Coventry Brass Band which played, among other compositions, Pastime with Good Company and Pomp and Circumstance as an audience of about 100 people watched on.

It was then across to the Garden of Remembrance where there was a service led by Rev Patrick Taylor, who said: “As we remember the many soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave their lives restraining evil and opposing tyranny, we also come in thanksgiving for those who continue to strive for peace on this continent. We gather joyfully today, as those who gathered on that first victory day, glad of each other's company, and grateful for the laughter and love that follows times of sadness and loss.”

Following prayers and the playing of the Last Post, there was a minute’s silence when all that could be heard was the sounds of birds in the nearby trees.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, lit the VE Day beacon before wreaths were laid and the assembled crowd sang Abide with Me.

The dignified event finished with the singing of the National Anthem - a reminder that there was a king on the throne when victory was declared 80 years ago, entire lives have been lived in peace, and that our country’s wartime generation is fading away.