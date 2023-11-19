Watch out! The Peaky Blinders are coming to Alcester

LOCK up your daughters and hide your valuables, the streets of Alcester won’t be safe when the high bailiff’s Peaky Blinders crew hit town next Friday (24th November).

Fans of the BBC series will get the chance to travel back in time to the 1920s as well as raise money for local good causes when Martin Burden hosts a themed night based on the hit period crime drama at the town hall.

Set in Birmingham, the television series follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders gang led by protagonist Sheldon Murphy in the aftermath of the First World War.

Looking the part. . . Alcester Court Leet officers, from the left, Marc Venables, Tracy Parkes, Ian Whitehead, Sharon Constable and Ian Burden, high bailiff, are looking forward to the Peaky Blinders night on 24th November. Photo: Mark Williamson

In the third series Murphy moves out of the mean streets of Birmingham to nearby Arrow, living in the fictional Arrow House although the house used for filming was based in Cheshire.

It’s the first social fundraising event since before Covid and Martin told the Herald he was really looking forward to the event.

A self-confessed Peaky Blinders fan, he said: “We’re hoping to have a fun night and raise money for the high bailiff’s fund which supports local charities and organisations such as Alcester bunting and lighting.

“I’m extremely proud to be doing this for the first time in a long while.”

Supper is 1920s street food and there will be bopping to music from Irish duo, Emerald Stones.

Tickets cost £22.50 each and are available by calling 07307 389628 or email highbailiff@alcestercourtleet.co.uk.