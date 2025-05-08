Watch - Churchill’s speech recreated in Stratford for VE Day anniversary

“THIS is not victory of a party or of any class. It’s a victory of the great British nation as a whole.”

The famous words of Winston Churchill were recreated outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace in Stratford as part of a VE Day event to mark the 80th anniversary.

Peter Seymour Mead, who was dressed as Churchill, delivered the great man’s speech during a flashmob by residents of two Warwickshire care homes.

Residents from Great Alne Park and Austion Heath in Warwick marked VE Day in Henley Street on Tuesday with a flashmob feature songs and dances from the 1940’s. Photo: Mark Williamson

More than 30 residents and friends from Great Alne Park, near Alcester, and Warwick’s Austin Heath retirement communities gathered for a top-secret flashmob on Tuesday (6th May) outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace.

The group performed a well-choreographed celebration accompanied by a collection of nostalgic tunes from the likes of Glenn Miller.

You can watch the dancing - and the speech - in our video.

Events for VE Day

Stratford’s celebrations will be focused around the bandstand and Garden of Remembrance today (Thursday).

The evening will start with the bells at Holy Trinity Church ringing at 6.30pm as part of a national Ring Out in Celebration, echoing the bells that rang out across Britain as the nation took to the streets in celebration of Victory in Europe Day 80 years ago.

Following this, at 7.20pm at the bandstand, there will be a performance by City of Coventry Brass, culminating in a procession to the Garden of Remembrance for a short service of commemoration and the lighting of a beacon.

A service will start at 9pm and the lighting of the beacon, by the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, will be at about 9.30pm.

Over at Ambleside care home, on Evesham Road, there will be a 1940s-themed, street party from 11am to 4pm. There will be entertainment from 1940s singer Amy Price, followed by a wartime-themed buffet as well as other opportunities to sing and dance in the afternoon. The celebrations will continue tomorrow (Friday) with a Veterans’ Brunch Club.

Resident Jenny Sutton, 85, said: “It is important to remember VE Day. If it wasn’t for those who fought, we wouldn’t have the life we live today.

“Many of my own family members, brothers, sons, and grandsons have either served or are still serving in the armed forces, and VE Day is also a day to celebrate them.”

In Studley, on 8th May, the celebrations include:

9am: Together We Stand: Flag Raising & VE Day 80 Proclamation at Studley Village Hall.

10.30am-1.30pm: Coffee & Cake morning at the village hall. Donations to VE Day 80 charities.

Shipston's very impressive beacon. Photo: Darren Lee Clarke/Sarah Edmunds

2-4pm: VE Day Tea Dance at Studley Village Hall (Contact Julie Summers for tickets on 07919 137829)

6.30pm: Together We Chime. Let the Nations Bells Ring Loud at St Mary’s CofE, Castle Road. Help Ring The Bells. Everyone welcome to join in. (Minimum age 14 and under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)

9.30pm: Lighting the beacon on the Millennium Green.

There will also be beacons lit in Claverdon, Shipston and Alcester (Centenary Fields).

In Henley, the Royal British Legion will lay a wreath at the roll of honour in St John’s Church while in Lighthorne on 11th May there will be a street party on Post Office Lane.