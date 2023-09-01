You’d be forgiven for thinking that free food at a community centre might not be up to much, but that is most definitely not the case the new community kitchen at the Ken Kennett Centre on Justins Avenue in Stratford.

Launched last week, and now held every Friday from 5pm to 7pm, the community kitchen uses surplus food from local supermarkets, which is cooked by talented local volunteer chefs, while other volunteers help with serving and clearing.

Some of the first customers at the Ken Kennett Centre’s community kitchen last Friday included, from left, seated, Angela Fisher, Bazil Ingram, Jo Ingram, Ian Taylor and Lynn Taylor pictured being served by Jenny Loynds and Stephen Norrie of Net Zero along with the Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Kate Rolfe. Photo: Mark Williamson

As the Herald enters the centre, we are greeted by an enthusiastic customer. “You have to try the food, it’s out-of-this-world delicious,” enthuses the woman as she exits, beaming with delight.

Each week the talented chefs cook up a banquet from the food donated (Tesco is the main donor) and there is also fruit, vegetables, bread and other perishables available to take home.

Everyone is welcome, and you’re advised to bring a container along for takeaways and leftovers.

on the menu at the Community Kitchen

On the menu last Friday was freshly made mushroom soup, vegetable curry, steamed rice and spiced potatoes, and for afters an Eton mess with fruit salad and mango coulis. The lady customer was not exaggerating, it is exceedingly tasty food made from scratch. It’s all free, although donations are welcome from those that can afford it.

The community kitchen is organised by Net Zero Stratford, in collaboration with the Ken Kennett Centre.

Stephen Norrie of Net Zero Stratford said: “The amount of food going to waste from local supermarkets has shocked us, and this is a great opportunity to reduce waste, provide people with a good healthy meal at an affordable price, and build local community and reduce social isolation, all in one go.”

Jason Fojtik, Chair of the Clopton Community Action Group said: “The Clopton community action group are delighted to be supporting this project. It’s a great way to be saving food waste but also to bring residents together to use the Ken Kennett Community centre to spend time together eating and sharing time with each other.”

If you are interested in volunteering, or have any other questions, contact kitchen@netzerostratford.org.uk