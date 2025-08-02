Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Sheps’ Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

QUESTION 2

1. TRUE OR FALSE? Coca-Cola was originally green.

2. WHO AM I? Name the celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these locations is the one out?

EPSOM; GRENWICH; OXFORD; READING; RICHMOND; WINDSOR

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Around £53m was stolen in the largest cash robbery in British crime history from a Securitas depot in Kent

▶ Helen Mirren was awarded best actress at the Venice Film Festival for her role in The Queen

▶ Dancing on Ice and Life on Mars both made their TV debuts

▶ Arsenal moved into the Emirates Stadium

5. WHAT'S COOKING: One of the world’s most expensive delicacies - what is caviar?

QUESTION 5

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: The new manager of Spurs is ex-Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but what nationality is he?

7. POPTEASER: Which huge hit opens with these lines?

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

8. WORDWISE: Which of the following English words has its origins in Arabic?

▶ Admiral

▶ Canyon

▶ Ghost

9. WHO... had the first names Joseph Mallord William?

10. WHAT… word can mean sultry, guarded and a dead end?

11. HOW... many bones are in the human body?

12. IN… which decade did American Express launch its credit card in Britain?

13. WHERE AM I? Where in the UK will you find this ancient landmark?

QUESTION 13

ANSWERS: 1 False; 2 Singer Billy Ocean; 3 They are all on the River Thames, apart from Epsom; 4 2006; 5 If you said fish roe/eggs you get the point. If you specifically said the roe/eggs of a sturgeon, you get two points; 6 Danish; 7 Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; 8 Admiral - it originates from the Arabic term ‘amīr al-baḥr,’ meaning commander of the sea; 9 Famous British painter JMW Turner; 10 Close; 11 206; 12 The Sixties - 1963 to be precise; 13 Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.