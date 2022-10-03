Warwickshire's sustainable clothes shop where designer brands get a new life

GREEN is on trend in the fashion retail world at the moment – and it’s the driving force which has seen more and more customers flock to a small shop in Welford.

The Wardrobe Shop specialises in high-end second-hand women’s fashion and accessories – the type of goods you see advertised in the glossy magazines.

The Wardrobe Shop owner Christine Timms, right, pictured with Isabella Dix, trainee manager, and long standing customer Mary OâBrien. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59626602)

These pre-loved items started life with a hefty price tag, but have ended up unworn and unwanted. Shop owner Christine Timms finds new homes for the garments with women who are keen to be green as well as aiming to save some money.