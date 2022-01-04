Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open for an extra two hours each day later this summer to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The government is considering extending licensing hours across England and Wales over the bank holiday weekend taking place at the beginning of June.

Under the proposals for the four-day event, celebrating The Queen's 70-year reign, which takes place between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5, pubs, clubs and bars could have their licensing hours extended from the normal 11pm until 1am on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Pubs would be allowed to remain open until 1am under the plans

The Home Office says it will launch a public consultation on the plans 'shortly' to ask the public what they think.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: "Her Majesty The Queen is an example to us all – she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.

"The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way. This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty The Queen and mark her incredible service to our country."

Her Majesty the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year

Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows the Home Secretary to make a licensing hours order, giving permission to premises to open for specified, extended hours to mark occasions of exceptional international, national or local significance.

The proposed extension will be subject to a month long consultation before it can be given the go ahead, in order to give time for people to submit their views while the police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups will also be asked about the plans.

The extension will apply to premises already licensed for the sale of alcohol for consumption and premises already licensed to provide entertainment.

Pub opening hours were last extended by the government for Prince Harry's wedding in 2018. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 was the last national occasion to see pub opening hours extended until 1am by the government, which happened for two nights during the country's celebrations that May.

Licensing hours have also previously been extended for The Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, the FIFA World Cup in 2014, The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and the royal wedding in 2011 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Celebrations planned for June's Jubilee weekend include a special Trooping the Colour in London to also coincide with The Queen's birthday, the lighting of beacons, a Service of Thanksgiving in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace and nationwide street parties.