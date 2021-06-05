Warwickshire's own Banksy the builder

WHEN builders arrived to carry out a project at Marie Eaves’ home in Kendall Avenue, she wasn’t expecting to get a Banksy-style artwork thrown in with the job.

Builder and artist Steven Anstee with his creation, a toad on a brick in the Kendall Avenue garden he curently working on. Photo: Mark Williamson K9/5/21/6464. (47559662)

But that’s exactly what she got from Steve Anstee who decided to adorn one of the bricks with a smoking toad after hearing about Marie’s reaction to finding a real-life amphibian in her harden.

The builder, who is from Coventry, explained: “It’s not something I normally do. Marie hates toads basically and apparently there was a toad in the garden the day before and she was screaming at her husband to get the thing.

“And it just came into my head. I was working away and I thought, you know what, I’m going to paint a toad on the brick.”

Marie was delighted with the artwork and it will be included in her garden wall.

“So, as you’re walking down the street, I’m sure you’ll see it at some point,” said Steven.

As well as a builder, Steven is an accomplished artist who has been commissioned to paint wildlife as well as a few human portraits.

His life-like works take about 40 hours to complete. The toad was a quick 25 minutes.

He plans to move out of the building trade soon and spend more time on his art – he has been painting since the age of 10.

“Unfortunately, as a child you don’t listen – I was pushed and pushed towards the art work and ended up in the building trade,” he joked.

Search Anstee Art on Facebook to see some of Steve’s work.