We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A NEW training and development centre for Warwickshire firefighters was formally opened today (Friday).

Pictured are Hannah Martin (Administrator) Jacqueline Wilson (Administrator and Receptionist) Mark Ryder (WCC Strategic Director for Communities) Cllr Andy Crump (Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety) Ben Brook (Chief Fire Officer) Ann West (retired Administration Manager) Jane Lewis (Administration Manager) (55704253)

The centre, at Kingsbury Water Park in north Warwickshire, includes space for lectures, a virtual reality incident command training centre, facilities to test breathing apparatus work and towers to practice ladder, hose and rescue training.

The site also features a two-lane road to practice working at traffic collisions and extracting casualties, and a two-storey house that can be filled with synthetic smoke.

Chief fire officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said: “This is a truly modern training centre that supports Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in being the best it can be. We will take the skills learned and developed here and apply them in keeping Warwickshire residents safe and supporting them during emergencies.”

Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, Cllr Andy Crump, who cut the ribbon to officially open the centre, said: “It’s brilliant to see this facility open and to consider the excellent training options it will provide to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to give firefighters the skills they need to work at the highest level.”