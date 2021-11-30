Former Warwickshire chief fire officer Kieran Amos died on 23rd November after a short illness with his family at his side, the fire service has announced.

He joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in April 2019 after a career in the fire sector that had spanned nearly 30 years in a range of roles, starting with the then Surrey Fire Brigade and rising through the ranks with his final role as assistant chief fire officer before joining Warwickshire as chief fire officer. He stepped down from the role in July of this year.

A spokesperson said: “During his time in Warwickshire, Kieran played a huge role in the response to the pandemic, working across our communities to do what was needed to support the most vulnerable, and more, to help to keep us all safe.

“As professional and skilled as he was, what made Kieran so special was how he worked. He brought a togetherness to the people he worked with, and a determination that everyone should have a say in how the service could be improved. Coupled with that was his utter commitment to working with all our partners and our communities so that they could be part of that journey.

“Although only with Warwickshire for a little over two years, those of us who worked with him will have been touched by his presence, his compassion and kindness. He has left a legacy that will be built upon as we continue the work, he did to make Warwickshire safer for all.

“Our thoughts are with Kieran’s family as well as all of those who knew him. He will be remembered by all of us at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and he will be greatly missed, as a skilled and dedicated colleague but, most importantly, as a very special person who was respected and loved by all who knew him.”