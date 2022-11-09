Warwickshire's fire stations and equipment are being targeted by thieves

LIFESAVING equipment is being stolen from fire stations in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has asked residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police after three of its stations were targeted.

Henley was the latest to be hit – it was broken into on Wednesday, 2nd November – but both Southam and Bidford have been broken in to.

Thieves force their way into the building to steal the service’s most up-to-date lifesaving rescue equipment.

Generic fire engine (60543250)

Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety and fire at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It seems our fire stations are being targeted, we are working with Warwickshire Police to improve security on these sites.

“I urge the public to keep an eye open. These fire stations are integral to how we protect our communities and we do not want their capacity to be compromised.

“Anybody who sees anything suspicious at any of the fire stations, please call 999 and report what you have seen.”