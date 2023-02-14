Warwickshire's climate change plans are 'unrealistic' experts warn

CLIMATE change experts from academia, the law, construction and business have described the county council’s sustainability plan as ‘completely unrealistic’.

An open letter signed by ten high-profile professionals accuses Warwickshire County Council (WCC) of a ‘lack of ambition’, stemming from a ‘lack of leadership and commitment in addressing the climate and ecological crises’.

The letter is in response to the publication of WCC’s draft Sustainable Futures Strategy document, compiled after a two-month public consultation that ended on 15th January. In the letter, the experts urge the council to revise the draft strategy, which they say is ‘thin on specifications for reaching net zero carbon emissions across the county and deficient in plans for adapting to climate change’.

And they warn the strategy ‘falls short of what is needed’ to protect residents, homes and businesses from climate change consequences such as flooding and overheating.

The council admits in the report that, based on its own strategy plan proposal, it will fail to meet targets to slash carbon emissions to net zero from its own activities by 2030 and for the wider county by 2050. It predicts it will only manage a 40 per cent cut in emissions by 2050.

The experts also point out the action plan covers only the council’s own activities and buildings, responsible for just 4 per cent of the county’s total green house gas emissions. This would leave emissions of 60 per cent in 2050, which the letter writers say is ‘unacceptably high’.

It would also fail to meet the government’s own legally binding target of reaching net zero carbon by 2050.

The group of ten critics believe the council’s strategy relies too much on offsetting, including tree planting and warn its proposed levels of offsetting are ‘completely unrealistic’.

They call for more ambitious and proactive actions such as building more net zero homes and offices, retrofitting and other ways to save energy and generate renewable energy. And although transport is responsible for 44 per cent of carbon emissions, the experts complain there is no plan for encouraging residents to walk and cycle, instead of driving.

It also asks why the county is not using its ‘significant financial power’ and influence to draw on the knowledge and expertise of local businesses, universities and environmental groups to reach net zero.

And it suggests WCC should be working more closely with district councils, some of which have advanced climate strategies.

The letter ends by dismissing the strategic objectives in the council’s report as ‘generally vague and not matched by proposed actions of sufficient detail or magnitude’.

And it blames the council’s ‘lack of ambition that seems to emanate from a lack of leadership and commitment in addressing the climate and ecological crises’.

John Dearing, emeritus professor in physical geography at Southampton University, is one of the experts who wrote the letter. The professor, who lives in Kenilworth, told the Herald: “We think it’s pretty poor and we’re saying it’s too vague for such an important strategy that will affect all Warwickshire residents.

“It fails because it doesn’t have any ambition. There’s nothing about adapting to climate change, which is what local authorities are best at doing because they are locally based, and nothing about their attitude to flooding or overheating in the strategy. It’s disappointing.”

Prof Dearing, who is also a Warwick district councillor for the Green party, co-wrote the letter with Dr Caroline Kuzemko, Prof David Mond and Prof Elizabeth Wellington of Warwick University, lawyers Melinda Janki and Zoë Levanthal KC, John Allies of Strategic Allies, Michael Bullock of Renewable Risk Advisers, Matthew Rhodes of Energy Capital West Midlands, and George Martin of Building Performance Network.

Prof Dearing added: “To just talk about planting trees is well behind the curve. Offsetting is contentious to the point of people rejecting it as a solution for the climate crisis because attempts locally to try and plant a lot of trees have been affected by lack of land and permission. The idea of planting 600,000 trees is unrealistic. You’re talking about huge swathes of land being given up by landowners and even if they were planted now, the impact they have on climate takes decades if not the best part of a century and the climate crisis is happening within the next two or three decades.”

He added: “It’s not just this document, it’s Warwickshire County Council’s general attitude to climate change and the ecological emergency is pretty weak.”

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, responded: “Our draft Sustainable Futures Strategy forms the foundation of our response to the climate emergency. We have welcomed the feedback that we’ve received to date, whether it has been from the online survey that was open from mid-November to mid-January or sent to us directly. We have been given much to consider and we’re grateful for the time and effort that people have devoted to it.

“Our engagement with Warwickshire residents, including subject specialists and professionals from higher education and our businesses, is ongoing throughout February at a series of focus groups to further explore the issues from our strategy in more detail. The detailed feedback from the survey and focus groups, as well as that received directly, will inform further development of the Sustainable Futures Strategy, and our findings and recommendations will be considered by cabinet in spring.

“ A key theme in our strategy is the need to work in partnership with others, including community and voluntary groups as well as the private and public sector, so we look forward to working with those who share our ambition to deliver a sustainable future for Warwickshire.”