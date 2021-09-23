Warwickshire's brightest TV stars - the Teletubbies - reunite for new album

WIMPSTONE'S famous former residents, the Teletubbies, have reunited ahead of their 25th anniversary to release a new album – going head to head with Coldplay in the charts.

The popular children’s TV characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po, will celebrate the milestone in 2022.

The new album, Ready, Steady, Go!, will feature 10 songs, including the title track single and Peekaboo, which are due to be released on 25th September.

The Teletubbies will release eight singles and their accompanying music videos every subsequent Saturday, with the full album available from 15th October.

The release will see them go head to head with Coldplay in the charts, as the band release their ninth studio album Music of The Spheres on the same day.

It could also reignite a 1990s chart battle with the Spice Girls, who are due to release a greatest hits compilation, Spice 25, two weeks later on 29th October to mark their own 25th anniversary.

The girl group beat the pop hit Teletubbies Say “Eh-oh!” to the Christmas number one spot in 1997 with their song Too Much.

The original children’s TV series, which was filmed on a farm at Wimpstone by Stratford-based Ragdoll Productions, aired from March 1997 to February 2001, with a revival airing from November 2015 to October 2018.