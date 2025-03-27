A MUCH-LOVED landmark is now back to its best.

Chesterton Windmill has been a powerful presence on the Stratford district skyline for decades, attracting visitors drawn to its commanding and historic views of the surrounding countryside.

It has also regularly caught the eyes of photographers - including our own Mark Williamson - so there was an overwhelming sadness alongside the understanding when the iconic sails were taken down in 2021 over safety fears.

Chesterton Windmill resplendent with its restored sails. Photo: Mark Williamson

The grade I listed and a scheduled ancient monument - one of only four windmills in the country to be recognised on both counts - is the responsibility of Warwickshire County Council.

It worked with experts on a design based on its time as a working mill but which also included advances aimed at giving the sails a longer lifespan and improved safety.

As reported in the Herald in October, the county council put in a planning application to Stratford District Council and last month a letter was issued giving the go-ahead.

And the work has now been completed, marking a new chapter for a building that dates back to 1632.

The windmill saw major restoration work in 1776 and 1860 and continued as a mill until the 1910s.

Various repairs took place during the 20th century, including different sizes of sails, with listing of the structure taking place in 1952.

In 2001 there was damage from high winds and in 2006 a member of the public was injured on an open day after part of the mechanism failed.

Further repairs followed but eventually the decision was taken to remove the sails entirely.

A heritage report submitted with the planning application said: ‘Chesterton Windmill is of extremely high historical, architectural and cultural significance.

‘The windmill is an iconic structure within the Warwickshire landscape, due to its geographical location on the top of Windmill Hill.

‘The windmill has a unique design, its distinctive arched tower being instantly recognisable in the landscape’.

The design and construction is attributed to Sir Edward Peyto, who was Lord of the Manor.

He was a mathematician and astrologer and the report noted that while there was speculation it it was intended to be an observatory designed by renowned architect Inigo Jones, documents held by the Birthplace Trust Records Office show it was intended to be a windmill - and based on this and other evidence, Peyto is credited as the designer.

It was originally associated with Chesterton House, which no longer stands and is also the location of another scheduled ancient monument, the Roman settlement at Windmill Hill, which is explained in a display board at the site.



