Warwickshire welcomes singer and TV presenter Aled Jones to get Christmas started
Published: 10:21, 09 December 2022
| Updated: 10:23, 09 December 2022
ALED Jones had people walking in the air as he gave a live performance as he officially opened a ‘12 Days of Christmas’ installation on Sunday (4th December).
The singer, also a radio and television presenter, was at Great Alne Park retirement village near Alcester to open the Christmas tree installation and mini festive trail.
As well as a live performance by Aled, who had widespread fame during the mid-1980s as the voice of the Walking In The Air song from The Snowman film, the event included Santa’s grotto, a choir, festive treats and lots of opportunities to join in the festive spirit.