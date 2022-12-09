Warwickshire welcomes singer and TV presenter Aled Jones to get Christmas started

ALED Jones had people walking in the air as he gave a live performance as he officially opened a ‘12 Days of Christmas’ installation on Sunday (4th December).

The singer, also a radio and television presenter, was at Great Alne Park retirement village near Alcester to open the Christmas tree installation and mini festive trail.

Singer, radio and television presenter Aled Jones answered quetions from the audience before performing at Great Alne Park on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61132587)

As well as a live performance by Aled, who had widespread fame during the mid-1980s as the voice of the Walking In The Air song from The Snowman film, the event included Santa’s grotto, a choir, festive treats and lots of opportunities to join in the festive spirit.