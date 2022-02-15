We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

The mystery of the Warwickshire wallaby continued this week as the mammal previously identified as Colin was found to be an impostor.

So who is the white-furred interloper hopping round Kenilworth fields?

As reported in last week’s Herald, there have been several sightings of a rare white Australian wallaby, known as a Bennett’s wallaby, with people sharing photos and video footage on social media.

It was presumed that the creature was Colin… but after further investigation, the Herald found out that Colin was in fact a white wallaby from Solihull who became notorious after escaping his fenced compound in 2013.

But Colin’s owner, farmer Angela Cloke, said that her wallabies were “no longer with us” (presumably having hopped up to Heaven), and that this new fella was definitely not Colin.

The Herald is therfore asking readers to help with a new name for the wallaby-previously-known-as-Colin. Suggestions so far, inspired by the colour of his fur and joker-like deamour, include Boris; but as we are hearing that name a bit too often lately it’s been rejected.

The RSPCA and Warwick District Council, who are responsible for wildlife welfare in the area, both assured the Herald that the wallaby-previously-known-as-Colin was not in danger.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Most people may be unaware that wallabies are considered established in the wild in Britain, as a result of escaping from captivity, although they are not a native species to the UK.

“It’s possible this wallaby is lost or has escaped from a private collection.

“Our advice to people who spot a wallaby in the wild is to watch from afar and don’t try to approach them. As these animals are not native to the UK, releasing a wallaby into the wild would be an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“Anyone who finds one injured or in need of help should monitor the animal from a distance and call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”