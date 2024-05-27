Warwickshire walkers raise £11,500 for the Shakespeare Hospice

A WALK through picturesque villages and rolling countryside helped raise £11,500 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

The Shakespeare’s Way Challenge Walk, held on 12th May, encouraged participants to take on a 25-mile route to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary.

While there was also a 13-mile option, it all added up to a fantastic fundraising total for the Shottery-based hospice.

Some of the walkers who helped raise £11,500 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support shown by our community in this year’s Shakespeare’s Way Challenge Walk,” said Bridget Richards, events and community fund-raiser at the hospice. “We extend our deepest gratitude to all participants, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who made this event possible.

“Special thanks to our sponsors Parkway Consultants, Johnsons Coaches, Morrisons, and the Crowne Plaza, whose generosity helped us exceed our fundraising goals.

“Additionally, we are immensely grateful to our walk leaders and guides whose expertise ensured a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

The hospice’s next event is a summer fete and tea party at its base in Shottery on Saturday 15th June, 12.30pm to 3pm. The fete is open to everyone and will include garden games, entertainment, stalls, a raffle, tombola, plus food and refreshments.