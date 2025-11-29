Warwickshire villagers’ nervous High Court wait over future of local pub

VILLAGERS in Great Wolford face a nail-biting wait to find out if they can save their local pub.

Many travelled to London for a High Court hearing last Tuesday (18th November), in the latest stage of their nine-year battle to save the Fox & Hounds, which is under threat of being turned into housing.

They mounted a legal challenge to an planning appeal decision in December 2024, which allowed change of use to the pub. And after putting their case in the High Court last week, they must wait now for Judge Sir Peter Lane’s deferred judgment – which could be published before Christmas.

If the villagers win, the appeal decision will be quashed, clearing the way for a fresh appeal.

The Fox and Hounds in Great Wolford

The villagers challenged the decision of a planning inspector in December 2024 to grant owners’ Stephen Charles Allely and Jackie Harding’s appeal against Stratford District Council’s refusal to grant planning permission for the Fox and Hounds to be turned into housing.

The decision was a body-blow for campaigners, who celebrated in August last year following SDC’s decision to refuse consent to convert their village pub.

As well as Great Wolford residents, the Save the Fox campaign group members include people from several surrounding villages and the Wolfords Joint Parish Council.

Simon Bell, barrister for the campaigners, set out the argument for the claim at the High Court last week.

It included the fact there were 235 objections to the Fox & Hounds being turned into housing, the pub is listed as an asset of community value, and two potential buyers were willing to operate the pub as a going concern.

James Van Helden, who lives in Great Wolford, said: “Our barrister Simon felt we have always had a strong case, and with the arguments to put in front of Sir Peter Lane, we’re still very optimistic of a good outcome.

“There’s no way we would have taken this action if Simon felt we didn’t have a good case.

“It would be nice to have a decision before Christmas, but we just have to be patient.”

Campaigners have raised more than £28,000 towards legal fees.

Owners Jackie Harding and Steve Allely took over the 17th-century watering hole in 2015 and spent £40,000 revamping the Grade-II listed building, ripping out the original oak bar and replacing it with a modern one, and installing a juke box.

The pair closed the pub in 2016, saying it was not a viable business, and it’s remained shut since.

Experts have provided evidence of similar community pubs in the area which are thriving.

Campaigners also detailed how the Fox & Hounds was marketed by its owners at an “unrealistic” price of £550,000, despite other valuations of £350,000-£375,000.

And although a group of investors, led by a villager, offered £400,000 it was rejected.

Since the Fox was closed, the villagers have held more than 50 well-attended pop-up pub events, demonstrating village and wider community support.