Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Warwickshire villagers fight to prevent pub from becoming housing

By Kent Messenger reporter
-
messengernews@thekmgroup.co.uk
Published: 05:45, 12 November 2023

CAMPAIGNERS fighting to stop their village pub – which has been closed for seven years – being turned into housing, say it’s part of a much bigger battle.

Owners of the Fox and Hounds Inn in Great Wolford have applied for planning consent to change the 17th century watering hole into a house.

But locals, who’ve seen off three previous attempts, say losing their pub would rip the beating heart out of their community.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Kent Messenger reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE