Warwickshire villagers fight to prevent pub from becoming housing
Published: 05:45, 12 November 2023
CAMPAIGNERS fighting to stop their village pub – which has been closed for seven years – being turned into housing, say it’s part of a much bigger battle.
Owners of the Fox and Hounds Inn in Great Wolford have applied for planning consent to change the 17th century watering hole into a house.
But locals, who’ve seen off three previous attempts, say losing their pub would rip the beating heart out of their community.