Warwickshire village’s cat problem continues with arrival of new kittens

THE cats just keep on coming.

A fresh litter of kittens found in a garden on the Oxhill Road, Middle Tysoe, are now having to be hand reared as the issue with feral cats in the area continues.

Beki Benjamin, a volunteer who is part of a group of people in the village who is rescuing, and finding the cats new homes, told the Herald: “Five more kittens is a bit of a shock to us. They’re fine but we don’t think the feral cats will want new homes.”