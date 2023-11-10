Warwickshire town creates woollen tributes for the country’s war fallen

KNITTED tributes to the fallen men and women in the armed forces have been appearing at public places around Studley.

The detailed knitted toppers featuring soldiers, airmen and women and poppies are on top of post boxes all around the town.

One on Station Road depicts a poppy wreath and Lancaster bomber with a saluting officer.

Bomber patrol at Station Road. Photo: Diane Dutton

Three figures, from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force, stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the post box in Park Avenue.

And a green army helmet and boots sit on the post box opposite Needle Close.

Perhaps the most poignant is the sombre, grey knitted head and shoulders of a soldier, contrasting with scarlet poppies, stationed at Jubilee Junction.

More characters and displays from the talented Studley Stitchers group of knitters can be found in Green Lane and at three spots on the A435.

A poignant recreation of a soldier at Jubilee Junction. Photo: Diane Dutton

Comments from residents include ‘amazing, so talented’, ‘so creative’, ‘just wonderful’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘brilliant, what a great job, we will remember them’.

Another exclaimed: ‘Wow, incredible’, while others remarked: ‘Wow! Best one yet’, ‘absolutely stunning’, and ‘You draw us all together’.

Studley Stitcher Diane Dutton told the Herald: “This has been a whole team effort and two months in the making.

Three heroes at Park Avenue. Photo: Diane Dutton

“They were put up by three of us during storm Ciaron when it was very wet and very cold, as the deadline between Halloween and Remembrance Day is a tight one.”

She also thanked residents at the Four Acres assisted living complex, who made five of the poppies on display.