Warwickshire to host Lloyds Tour of Britain’s men’s race this September

SOME of the world’s top cyclists will be competing on the roads of Warwickshire later this year as the county hosts stage four of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men.

The race, on Friday 5th September, will take in all five boroughs and districts, starting in Atherstone and finishing at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park where there is a 700-metre climb, averaging almost a 9% gradient - and they will have to do this three times in the closing kilometres of the stage.

The detailed route of the Warwickshire stage, and where in the Stratford district it will be, is expected to be published at the end of the month.

Children will have the chance to be involved, with WCC launching a competition for under-11s to design the flag that will start the race, and the trophy that will be presented to the stage winner. Find out more by visiting https://tinyurl.com/mryahtrx

Cllr George Finch (Reform), interim leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “This is a fantastic boost for Warwickshire, and I am particularly delighted to see the breadth of the county that will be encapsulated within the tour. From north to south, towns to countryside, this event will shine a light on what an incredible place Warwickshire is to live and visit onto an international stage.

“We're thrilled to have been given the opportunity to host such an exciting and esteemed event, and I hope the people of Warwickshire will take to the streets and the hills, as they always have, to give the tour the support it deserves."

This September will be the tour’s third visit to Warwickshire - the most recent occasion was in 2019 when Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men begins in east Suffolk on 2nd September.