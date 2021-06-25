Warwickshire sites offering walk-in Covid jabs this weekend

A man being given the Covid 19 vaccination

Walk-in clinics are opening across Warwickshire this weekend in a big push to get as many people as possible vaccinated against Covid-19.

The bumper weekend of walk-ins, which runs from today (25th June) until Monday, 28th June, aims to make it easier and more convenient for all adults who have not had either dose of their vaccine yet to come forward.

People will be able to choose from mobile, pop-up and pharmacy-led vaccine sites across the county, offering the jab with no appointment needed. This is in addition to the bookable appointments which are still available via the NHS website.

The NHS has launched a new online service at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab enabling people to simply enter their postcode and find their nearest walk-in site. Text messages will also be sent to people living nearby who haven’t had their first dose yet.

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “I would urge everyone who has yet to have a first dose or second dose of the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine to pop along to one of the many participating walk-in clinics taking place across the West Midlands this weekend.

“We are confident that people can find a date and location to suit everyone and many clinics are open this weekend from 8am-9pm. You can also book a jab at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination.

“As the largest-ever NHS vaccination programme continues, these walk-in sites are key to ensuring that no-one is left behind for any reason.

“We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the protection that the vaccine offers, so please come forward for both jabs, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from COVID-19.”

Walk-in sites in Coventry and Warwickshire this weekend:

Aldermoor Life Centre, Coventry

Bedworth Civic Hall, Bedworth

Coventry Transport Museum, Coventry

Lisle Court Medical Centre, Leamington Spa

Stoneleigh Park, Stoneleigh

Birmingham walk-in sites open this weekend:

Aston Villa Football Club, Aston

Edbgaston Cricket Ground

Millennium Point, Birmingham

Richmond Primary Care Centre, Bordsley Green East

Black Country and West Birmingham sites:

Aldersley Leisure Village Vaccination Centre, Wolverhampton

City Hospital - Cardiac Rehab Gym, West Birmingham

Saddlers Vaccination Centre, Walsall

Tipton Sports Academy, Tipton

Vaccination bus at Dudley Moore Street Centre Car Park, Brierley Hill

Vaccination Bus at Wolverhampton East Park, Wolverhampton

Worcestershire