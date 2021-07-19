Warwickshire shop had illegal cigarettes hidden in sewer

The cigarettes found by trading standards in Leamington (49360012)

ILLEGAL cigarettes and tobacco were discovered hidden in a drain above raw sewerage at the rear of a shop.

More than 30,000 cigarettes and 100 packets of hand rolling tobacco were seized when Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards officers carried out raids on shops in Leamington.

Acting on intelligence, officers visited several shops and discovered suspected counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes and tobacco hidden in an outside drain, in wheelie bins and in a secret space located behind shelving.

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety said: “The availability of cheap illegal cigarettes and tobacco makes it easier for young people to start smoking and harder for existing smokers to quit.

“The criminal gangs that sell these products are warned that there is nowhere they can hide these products, that we won’t find them.

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to disrupt the activities of illegal cigarette and tobacco sellers and suppliers across Leamington Spa and Warwickshire.”

You can report the sale of illegal tobacco by calling 0300 303 2636 or online at https://centsa.org.uk/anonymous-hotline.