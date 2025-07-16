Warwickshire Shire Hall protest against Reform’s ‘climate science denial’

AROUND 40 people took part in a climate protest outside Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall last weekend.

On 12th July the protest, according to organisers, was to ‘lay down a marker’ to Reform UK over their ‘science denial’ when it comes to climate change. The event was fronted by Stratford Climate Action, Warwickshire Climate Alliance and the Stratford and Warwick branches of Extinction Rebellion.

Organisers were joined by Warwickshire residents, activists and local councillors. The protest came at the end of another eventful week for Warwickshire’s Reform-led council with interim chair George Finch being selected by the party to get the role on a permanent basis.

Stephen Norrie, chairman of Stratford Climate Action, gave a speech at the protest. He told the Herald why the organisation backed the protest.

“I think it went pretty well, we were pleased with the number of people who turned up.

Green groups protested about Reform UK’s climate change denial outside Shire Hall in Warwick on Saturday morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was important to lay down a marker that we're not going to stand by while people kind of rewrite the science in the lens of public discourse. It was important to show local people that we're standing up for science and for the reality principle.

“Most people were very supportive. There were some people supporting reform, and we had some interesting conversations with them.

“Reform is denying an incredibly well established scientific position that there isn't really any doubt over or any reasoned controversy. The reason there is controversy is that those who lost the scientific debate, refused to accept that. There's not some kind of reasonable doubt over these things.”

David Norris, a Reform member and former Conservative councillor for Warwick District Council, was at the protest and had some debates with the protesters.

“I think they're portraying the wrong story, they need to work with people,” David told the Herald.

“They're coming in and blaming Reform, where they've had a Conservative council for many years, Labour before that, lots of Lib Dems and they've prevented and cost the public purse in Warwick alone. WCC is over a quarter billion in debt through borrowing money.

“I said that rather than condemn a start-up council such as Reform, they haven't really done this for the wasting money that the Conservatives have done and they're not protesting against the Labour government who are really not looking at the bigger picture. It's costing the whole country and us taxpayers a hell of a lot of money. I'd like to see how this goes and how we can evolve it and start saving money.”



