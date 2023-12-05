Warwickshire sex offender jailed after breaking court order by attending children’s parties

A SEX offender who breached a court order by going to children’s birthday parties has been jailed.

Jason Coe, 48, of Swan Street, Alcester, was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in July 2019, which included conditions not to have any contact or communication with girls under 16.

But Coe attended multiple social gatherings in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, where he knew children would be present – the first just four months later on 17th November, 2019.

Of the seven breaches, three were children’s birthday parties, the first in Peterborough on 14th March, 2020.

Following this, he attended a barbecue on 10th July, 2021, a birthday party on 31st January this year, another gathering at the end of January or beginning of February, a third child’s party on 24th June and, finally, another barbecue on 21st July.

Cambridgeshire Police said all were events where he knew children would be present.

After the final event, an adult discovered Coe was a registered sex offender and contacted police.

Coe admitted seven breaches of his SHPO and last Thursday (30th November) at Cambridge Crown Court was jailed for a year.

DC Claire Cummings, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: ”Coe was fully aware of the requirements of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and these gatherings would represent breaches. He simply chose to ignore it.

“Court orders are put in place to protect the public and breaches are taken very seriously.

“It is our duty and the responsibly of everyone in society to protect children.”