Warwickshire’s Zoe Thomson is heading to Canada for Invictus Games

AN ARMED forces veteran from Studley is on her way to Canada to compete in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

Zoe Thomson was chosen to represent Team UK at the event in Whistler, British Columbia, which opens on Saturday (8th February).

The 46-year-old former RAF police officer, who served for 16 years and completed tours of the Falklands and Afghanistan, will compete in wheelchair curling, swimming and skeleton – a race headfirst down an icy track on a small sled.

All 60 Invictus Team UK members flying to Canada today (Thursday) are serving personnel or armed forces veterans who are wounded, injured and or sick. Zoe was injured early on in her career, which impacted her mental health.

After retiring she was diagnosed with a congenital connective tissue disorder that left her with chronic fatigue, pain, brain fog, breathing difficulties and needing walking aids or a wheelchair to get around.

The mum-of-two said: “Life’s been tough – I stopped being able to work. I was a shell and asleep a lot of time, just not physically able to do things.”

Zoe Thomson from Studley who will be competing for Britain in the Invictus Games in Canada. Photo: Mark Williamson

Being selected for the Invictus Games and joining regular training camps at the National Sports Centre at Lilleshall, near Birmingham, where the Royal British Legion Battle Back sports recovery programme is based, has “transformed” her life. She explained: “It’s about using sport as the vehicle for recovery. We have people who you can see are significantly injured such as amputees and also those who’ve really struggled with mental health issues and are battling PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

“We’ve all lost people we’ve served alongside, and the really sad revelation is that there are veterans who lose what is a daily battle of trying to fight the demons. I don’t think anybody survives military service unscathed.”

Zoe, who grew up in Studley, says after more than 20 years with the focus on what she couldn’t do, it was “amazing” to have coaches with such a ‘can-do’ approach.

“They’re so well versed in adapting sport they’ve got amputees rock climbing,” she said. “Watching people who can’t use their arms have a go at archery using foot- or mouth-release mechanisms on the bow is just mind blowing. It gives you a hope and aspiration that is so powerful.”

She added: “You can’t go back and physically or mentally be the person you were before, but you can be the next version of you which is enough and which can contribute, whether that's to family, to public service.

“It’s learning that you are valuable as an individual, and that you are valued.”

Zoe and her fellow Team UK teammates have had video chats with Prince Harry, who started the Invictus Games Foundation 10 years ago.

This year, 23 countries are taking part and artists performing at Saturday’s opening ceremony include Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, Katy Perry and Nelly Furtado.

Zoe said her teammates, some of whom served with the Prince Harry, look forward to “welcoming him with some traditional British humour”.

She said: “While in the public eye he is Prince Harry but when we see him away from the public gaze, he’s back to being Harry, former Captain Wales, armed forces veteran.”

Zoe’s also been awarded the ultimate accolade in her home town, after the Studley Stitchers knitted a post-box topper depicting her with a wheelchair and a gold medal. She described herself as “speechless” when she saw it and dubbed it “a real honour”.

Zoe’s husband Richard, an army veteran and now a director at an engineering company, and the couple’s two children Anna 11 and Max, nine, have gone with her.

“The great thing about Invictus is there’s as much emphasis on the ‘supporting stars’ in your life as the competitor, because if someone in the family is really struggling or affected, it impacts on everybody,” Zoe explained. “They came to the final training camp with me, so have met some of the other partners and children. We’ve never been to Canada as a family and the children have never seen proper snow before and now they’re going to Whistler, so it’s going to be utterly magical.

“It won’t just be me that comes back changed – as a family we’ll have had this incredible experience together so whatever else happens in the future, we’ll have seen the most inspirational people and the energy we get from the other competitors is a gift.”

The Invictus Games, organised by the Invictus Foundation and supported by the Royal British Legion, runs until 16th February. ITVX is airing nine daily highlight shows, including of the opening ceremony, and there will be a live stream on the Invictus Games website.

