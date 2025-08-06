Warwickshire’s Tour of Britain stage will see riders race through Wellesbourne, Kineton and Shipston

WELLESBOURNE, Kineton and Shipston will form part of the route for stage four of the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Men when the race is staged in Warwickshire.

The event, which will be the longest stage on the tour, takes place on 5th September, stretching from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The 116.2-mile route passes through the Stratford district, including the first climb of the stage at Friz Hill, between Wellesbourne and Compton Verney.

The race will start in Atherstone at 10.30am and head to Bedworth and Bulkington before turning south via Brinklow to skirt Rugby and go through Dunchurch.

The route.

The day’s intermediate sprint will come after 85km of racing on Rugby Road in Cubbington, before the climbing starts in the second part of the stage at Friz Hill.

From Kineton the route heads south to Shipston, with the next climb of Fant Hill at Upper Brailes, soon after, followed almost immediately by Sun Rising Hill.

The stage then uses the same finishing circuit around Burton Dassett Hills Country Park that featured in the 2019 race, when Mathieu van der Poel took a stage win. There will be three ascents of the 1.4-kilometre climb.

Cllr George Finch, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that the 2025 Lloyd’s Tour of Britain Men will showcase the whole of Warwickshire, with the route travelling through every district and borough in our county.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the unique character and beauty of each area, from our vibrant towns to our stunning countryside. I’d encourage everyone to put the date in their diaries and come out on the day to cheer on the riders and enjoy the celebrations. Let’s show the world the very best of Warwickshire!”.

Riders are expected in Wellesbourne at 1.17pm, according to the race schedule, in Kineton 10 minutes later and enter Shipston at around 1.50pm.

The Sun Rising Hill challenge is scheduled for around 2.15pm.

A map of the route, along with the timings for the race, is available at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour