Warwickshire’s top 100 private companies – and the 50 most profitable

STRATFORD is home to two of Warwickshire’s most profitable privately owned companies, according to new analysis.

Research into the county’s privately owned firms by Grant Thornton UK LLP showed the NFU Mutual in top spot, followed in second place by the IT solutions company, the Rigby Group.

Also making the top 10 was Stratford-based automotive firm Listers Group Ltd (5th) while further down the top 50 list were jewellers George Pragnell (14th), Studley-based Ricor Global (15th), Lodders Solicitors (19th) and Avon Estates (24th). Tappex Thread Inserts (40th) and Thomas Jacks (46th) also made the list.