Warwickshire’s Reform UK group accused of climate denial as they review net zero targets

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

THE new leader of Warwickshire County Council has promised a review of net zero targets, declaring them a “wasted task and a waste of money”.

Cllr Rob Howard (Attleborough), leader of the Reform UK group that has just taken power at Shire Hall, questioned the affordability of such measures and the extent of climate change, something he described as a “natural occurrence”.

He was responding to questions over the removal of the word climate from the title and role description of one of the county portfolio holders – the councillors who are placed in charge of major service areas.

What has (and could) change

In the new list of cabinet positions following the change of power, the environment, climate and culture portfolio was amended to environment, heritage and culture. Climate was also removed from the list of responsibilities which still include environment, waste management, gypsies and travellers, country parks, tourism, heritage and culture services.

There is no reference to net zero in any of the portfolios. That is unchanged from the previous Conservative administration, although net zero policies were implemented while they were in power after councillors from all groups backed the declaration of a climate emergency in 2019.

George Finch and Rob Howard

The aim of policies emanating from that is for the council to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 with the county as a whole following suit by 2050.

The council’s sustainable futures strategy, released in 2023, fleshes out what that work looks like, focusing on transport, the built environment, energy, waste and recycling, the green economy and biodiversity.

It acknowledges that “substantial financial investment will be required to reduce carbon from our operations, and we recognise the need to be creative in our ability to invest and fund sustainable solutions”.

A part of that is partnership working and accessing government grants by showing a commitment to working towards net zero.

On the financial side, it adds: “Climate change, cost of living and the impact of inflation for residents and businesses are amongst the most important issues currently facing the UK and Warwickshire.

“The county’s infrastructure, assets and economy are under threat from the impacts of climate change and, if left unmitigated, will cost us more in the longer term.”

Reform’s position

Asked why the portfolio had been amended, Cllr Howard told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I don’t think it is a secret that Reform UK is dead against net zero.

“We chose to drop the word climate, that doesn’t mean we have any ignorance towards climate but the obsession with trying to strive for net zero is a wasted task and a waste of money as far as we are concerned.

“We understand it is a part of parliamentary policy that we have to be involved in it. We will need to investigate what level of involvement that is and decide whether to pursue that or alter it in a way that suits government requirements but adapts to our particular needs here.

“That review hasn’t started. Those things will be taken into consideration with discussions taking place with relevant (council) officers.”

Deputy leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) added: “These portfolios have been controlled by the Conservatives until now. We need to see what sort of policies they were doing.

“We would like briefs from officers to enlighten our portfolio holders, from there we can look at taking things out or adding things.

“Why are we spending millions of pounds as a county on net zero projects when we are (responsible for) less than a percent of global emissions? To us it is mad. It is under review and we will be looking at things, like we will with all other portfolios.”

Cllr Howard continued: “In effect, this is all to do with money.

“If we don’t have enough to spend on what we consider to be the essential, important things that affect people’s lives now, and we could source it from something that considers that it could change the climate in years to come (then that needs to be considered).

“When you have two global superpowers that are totally disinterested in the concept of net zero, (the thought of) our little island making an effect on the planet is a little bit naive.”

Reaction

The Green Party’s Councillor Sam Jones (Warwick North) accused Reform UK of “climate denial”.

“It is a real shame to see that we have elected representatives in this county who are quite obviously making changes to policies based on conspiracy theory,” he said.

“Reform has an intent to believe the rhetoric that net zero is some kind of con and not a boon to our economy.

“It shows at this relatively early stage what their intentions are. For the next four years, Reform will try very hard to gut the significant work that has been done in this county to make our area more energy sufficient.”

Asked what conspiracy theories he was referring to, Cllr Jones replied: “Around climate denial. They just don’t believe in the solid facts that nearly every single scientist across the globe understands to be true, that we are facing a man-made climate threat and that if we don’t deal with it then it will be far more expensive than tackling it head on.”

He said the Greens would discuss what to do next, including consideration of ways “to work with other groups in the chamber to ensure that sense prevails”.

Reform UK is a minority administration, meaning that policy changes that go in front of all councillors could be shot down if the rest of the parties unite. They have taken charge having been supported to do so by the Conservatives but their group leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) said at that time that backing for policies would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Leader: ‘Climate change happens anyway’

Asked for his view of climate change, Cllr Howard said: “My first question would be whether the climate has really changed.

“Climate change happens anyway. It is a natural occurrence for reasons other than what we do on this planet, even things within the solar system with the way the sun can flare up or the course of planets can change. There are many other reasons why things heat up or cool down.

“We have gone through ice ages, why was that the case? Back in the ice age there was no issue with industry pollution or cars, the industrial revolution has only been going for a couple of hundred years at the most.”