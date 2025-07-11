Warwickshire’s Reform UK facing protest over party’s stance on net zero and climate change

REFORM UK councillors may have gone quiet about the Pride flag farce, but they’ll be facing a lot of noise on Saturday when hundreds protest outside Shire Hall.

Led by the Stratford and Warwick branches of Extinction Rebellion, Stratford Climate Action and Warwickshire Climate Alliance, activists, residents and councillors will join forces to push back on ‘Reform’s science denial’.

Alarm bells rang after the Reform UK group, which has taken power at the county council, questioned the need and affordability of meeting existing net zero targets as well as the extent of climate change.

Warwickshire County Council

Stratford Climate Action chairman Stephen Norrie, who is one of the speakers at the event, said: “We’ve had a consensus in this country based on the science that human actions are causing climate change which is heating up the planet and putting our lives more at risk, from increased heat waves and stronger hurricanes to greater risk of flooding, as we’re seeing in America. We’ve seen so many floods over recent years, it’s unprecedented, so we know there’s something going on and we’ve got an incredibly well-established explanation for that from climate science.

“If you’re sane, you might want to listen to that, but it seems a lot of people are very happy to take their information from blog posts written by people with a terrible record of getting things wrong, so we want to stand up and reassert reality.”

Mr Norrie says his talk will focus on the importance of science and of listening to experts.

He cited research by risk experts the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries which warns climate change could cause the loss of 50 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP) between 2070 and 2090, unless immediate action is taken.

“We need to recognise that there are lots of things we can do,” Mr Norrie said. “We can be working hard to get solar panels on rooftops and making sure all our public buildings have them. We can be trying to put together community energy projects that will directly benefit people and help reduce bills, and work together to plan for flooding events.”

Speaking about the protest rally on Saturday, he added: “It’ll be an opportunity for people to stand up and have their voices heard.”

Prof David Mond, chairman of Warwickshire Climate Alliance, said: “What we’re concerned about is that in order to respond appropriately to the threat of climate change, people need to be aware not only of the facts about climate change and the danger it poses but to understand the difficulties that stand in the way of getting people to act on it.

“In the long term, it’s desperately important that we act to reduce carbon emissions because if we don’t, all the other issues are going to be dwarfed by the scale of the catastrophe that’s coming our way.

“We think Reform is taking the easy way out by telling people: ‘This is nothing to do with you and it’s not going to be your problem, it’s just a waste of money’. They’re encouraging ignorance for the long term, and we think that’s very dangerous.”

The climate protest is outside Shire Hall in Warwick on Saturday 12th July from 10am.