Warwickshire’s new residents’ parking permit scheme ‘discriminates against older people’

By Preston Witts
Published: 09:26, 08 August 2023

WARWICKSHIRE County Council has been accused of discriminating against older people by introducing technology many cannot use.

The allegation was made by Linda Harris, from Weston, who said that her 85-year-old father, who lives in Stratford, cannot now apply for on-street parking permits for his visitors because he would have to do it digitally.

The previous paper system has gone digital, meaning anyone living in a residents’ parking zone will need to go online to register the details of visitors’ cars.

