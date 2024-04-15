Home   News   Article

Warwickshire’s award-winning place to get your dog a facial or mud bath

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 15 April 2024

SPA day treatments such as facials and mud baths have gone to the dogs, thanks to a thriving business near Alcester.

Pampered pooches can rock up to Woofs of Wixford looking scruffy and after a session of styling, trimming, clipping and washing and blow-dry, they always trot out looking fluffy.

It’s barely two years since owner Catherine Smith set up the company but she has just scooped a major national award.

Alcester Business Gill Oliver
