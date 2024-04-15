Warwickshire’s award-winning place to get your dog a facial or mud bath

SPA day treatments such as facials and mud baths have gone to the dogs, thanks to a thriving business near Alcester.

Pampered pooches can rock up to Woofs of Wixford looking scruffy and after a session of styling, trimming, clipping and washing and blow-dry, they always trot out looking fluffy.

It’s barely two years since owner Catherine Smith set up the company but she has just scooped a major national award.