Warwickshire’s award-winning place to get your dog a facial or mud bath
Published: 06:00, 15 April 2024
SPA day treatments such as facials and mud baths have gone to the dogs, thanks to a thriving business near Alcester.
Pampered pooches can rock up to Woofs of Wixford looking scruffy and after a session of styling, trimming, clipping and washing and blow-dry, they always trot out looking fluffy.
It’s barely two years since owner Catherine Smith set up the company but she has just scooped a major national award.