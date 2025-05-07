RESIDENTS of two Warwickshire care homes took part in a VE Day celebration with a difference this week, and it’s one that required them to get limbered up for.

Over 30 residents and friends from Great Alne Park in Alcester and Warwick’s Austin Heath retirement communities assembled for a top-secret flash mob on Tuesday 6th May outside Shakespeare’s Birthplace.

The flashmob from the two villages practised a well-choreographed celebration that went along to a collection of nostalgic tunes from the likes of Glenn Miller and others.

Amongst those taking part in the mob was Great Alne Park resident Peter Seymour Mead, who was dressed as Winston Churchill for the duration. Other residents and staff were dressed in 1940’s attire and after the mob, there was a rendition of White Cliffs of Dover.

Residents from Great Alne Park and Austin Heath in Warwick stage a flashmob, featuring songs and dances from the 1940s, in Stratford.Photos: Mark Williamson

