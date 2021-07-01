Warwickshire restaurant that's back open after it was closed by a fire

Shahâs Restaurant in Wellesbourne was reopened with the cutting of a ribbon on Monday by Cllr John Horner, vice-chiarman of Warwickshire Country Council, right, pictured fellow guests with Cllr Chris Mills, Cllr Anne Parry, and owner Shah Hussain. Photo: Mark Williamson W20/6/21/9952. (48445254)

AN Indian restaurant which has been closed for more than two years after fire severely damaged the building has re-opened.

Owner Shah Hussain said the reopening was a moment of deep pride and thanked the community of Wellesbourne for its support over the past two-and-a-half years.

Shah’s Indian Restaurant, on Charlecote Road, was forced to close in November 2018 after a fire blazed through the kitchen and restaurant area. No injuries were reported at the time, but it left the business unable to operate.

On Monday, 21st June, the wait to get trading again was over for Mr Hussain and the Shah’s team as special guests and civic dignitaries attended the official re-opening, which was carried out by John Horner, deputy chairman of Warwickshire County Council.

“I am delighted,” said Mr Hussain. “It was a long time waiting and we want to say ‘thank you’ to our customers for their help. It will be business as usual. We are very happy and it will be lovely to see everyone.”

As well as being repaired and refurbished, the restaurant has also been extended.