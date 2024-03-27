Warwickshire residents urged to support Easter egg appeal for Ukraine children

CHILDREN in war-torn Ukraine will enjoy a treat this Easter, thanks to the generosity of Stratford folk.

Aid for Ukraine, a charity which operates out of Stratford and Leamington, is asking people to buy a chocolate Easter egg and take it to a collection point.

The drop-off centre is the Fishing and Outdoors shop on Timothy’s Bridge Road, run by Martyn Edwards who has strong links to Ukraine.

The chocolate eggs will be transported to Poland then taken on into Ukraine so they can be given to children in time for Easter.

The sweet treats will be driven out, with much-needed medical supplies, in four refurbished ambulances which will help save lives. This will bring the total number of emergency vehicles donated by the charity to almost 20.

Some of the eggs already collected for the children in Ukraine.

Mr Edwards and his customers have raised thousands of pounds to help Ukrainians suffering under the Russian invasion, since the war started in February 2022.

He told the Herald: “We’ve had people from all over coming into the shop and bringing Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies and giant chocolate bars and have already collected about 100.

“In this current climate and cost of living crisis, it’s wonderful to see how generous everybody is in donating eggs and sending their best wishes to the children.”

Aid for Ukraine has strong links to the nuns from the Sisters of the Congregation of St Joseph, who are caring for many orphans and help distribute the eggs.

The county-wide egg collection, which also took place last Easter, is also backed by The Polish Centre and LKQ Euro Car Parts.

The charity has also donated generators, which are vital when power lines are down, and organised a big Christmas gift appeal last year and in 2022.

The deadline for taking Easter egg donations to Mr Edwards’ shop is 5th April.