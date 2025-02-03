Warwickshire residents can find out which mobile phone provider has best signal in their postcode

A MOBILE phone coverage checker gives Warwickshire residents the ability to check signal strength of all major mobile operators in their area.

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region, of which Warwickshire County Council is a member, has developed a web-based tool which is based on postcodes.

The tool allows users to see results based on real data rather than the standard mobile operator coverage maps, which are usually based on algorithms.

Real world readings have been used to provide the information. Picture: istock

Every residential road in Warwickshire has been mapped by surveyors, Streetwave, using kit installed in bin lorries.

Cllr Martin Watson, economy portfolio holder at WCC, said: “It’s important to stress that Warwickshire County Council has no affiliation with, or preference to, any mobile network providers, this tool illustrates which provider would offer the best solution for local residents and businesses.”

Visit https://app.streetwave.co/coverage-checker/60.