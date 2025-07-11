Warwickshire Reform UK selects teenage George Finch as leader

REFORM’S teenage councillor George Finch has been selected as the group’s leader.

It means he could be voted in as Warwickshire County Council’s leader at a meeting later this month.

Reform made the announcement tonight (Friday) that the now 19-year-old, who was been interim leader since Rob Howard stood down on 25th June, is their top candidate to lead the council.

Cllr George Finch.

However, as the group does not have a majority at Shire Hall - but it is the largest party - they could need the help of the Conservatives again to get their candidate over the line in the council leadership vote, assuming the other parties put forward potential leaders.

Following his selection as group leader, Cllr Finch said: “I’m pleased to have received the overwhelming consent of my fellow Reform councillors to carry on the work I started as deputy leader and, more recently, as interim leader.

“As leader of Warwickshire County Council I will spearhead the delivery of our comprehensive road renewal plan, be at the forefront of providing better SEND services, and oversee Warwickshire’s upcoming local government reorganisation, where I’m determined to give every Warwickshire resident proper representation at council level.”

“In May’s local elections, my colleagues and I stood on a promise of delivering meaningful change, and that’s what we will do. As well as overhauling transport to properly fix our roads and delivering adequate bus services, we will be reforming education to help young people get into skills-based training and apprenticeships more easily.”

Focus will now switch to the full council meeting on 22nd July when councillors will vote on who should lead the county council.

As reported by the Herald, Cllr Finch caused national headlines when he ordered WCC chief executive Monica Fogarty to remove the Progress Pride flag from flying at Shire Hall. She refused and was attacked by the national Reform party.