Warwickshire Reform leader under fire for “disrespectful” attack on sixth forms

THE leader of Warwickshire County Council has been criticised for his “disrespectful and immature” comments after describing the country’s sixth forms as “a complete joke”.

Reform UK gave Cllr George Finch (Bedworth Central) a platform at its national conference in Birmingham at the weekend as part of a panel to discuss ‘The lost boys: a response to the crisis facing young men’.

Cllr Finch called for more hands-on courses as he declared that the “education system is broken”.

“I’m probably one of the closest to being in school (on this panel) and being in sixth forms and universities,” he said. “It’s a joke. It’s a complete joke. [At] sixth forms you’re meant to develop your learning from GCSEs – you don’t develop anything. The only thing you do develop is a woke mindset.

“You’re not allowed to question what’s going on. You’re not allowed to question the way you think. You’re just told to think a certain way.

Cllr George Finch at the Reform conference. Photo: PA

“So in our politics classes, I always asked ‘why so accepting? Why are we so accepting of the things that are happening?’”

He added that Reform had opened his eyes with a policy to tackle “wokeism”.

His comments provoked criticism from the Liberal Democrat opposition at Warwickshire County Council, which is also the Local Education Authority.

Cllr Sarah Boad (Leamington North), Lib Dem deputy group leader, said: “Liberal Democrats do not share the views of the county council’s Reform UK leader. Our councillors regularly visit local sixth forms to meet students, staff and trustees. We continue to be impressed by and supportive of our local sixth forms.

“We shall be holding the Reform UK leadership at the county council to account for these shockingly disrespectful and immature comments. How does Cllr Finch think his comments will inspire sixth form students to take their studies seriously?

“The way to make progress and to help local sixth forms continue to prepare our young people for adult life is to work together constructively in partnership. Hurling insults is not the Warwickshire way.”

On the panel with Cllr Finch was Ashfield MP Lee Anderson who said Reform UK will root out teachers who are “brainwashing” children.

“There are some teachers… in our schools who are brainwashing our kids into their way of thinking,” he said. “When we get into power, we will root these teachers out, and hold them to account.”

He said they should be teaching children about the industrial revolution and the First and Second World Wars or the history of medicine in the UK rather than “diversity nonsense”.