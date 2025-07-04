Warwickshire raids shut down three major drugs lines, say police

RAIDS on drug operations across Warwickshire have helped shut three major drug lines coming into the county.

Warwickshire Police said seven warrants were carried out at locations including Leamington, Bedworth, Nuneaton, and Rugby and resulted in 14 arrests. More than £10,000 in cash was seized along with 158 wraps of class A drugs, and 424 cannabis plants.

Eight weapons and four stolen motorbikes were also recovered.

A police spokesperson told the Herald: “A number of those arrested have been charged whilst others remain on bail whilst investigations continue.”

Warwickshire Police arrest

As well as targeting those suspected of being involved in county lines - many of the drug operations originate in Coventry and Birmingham - the police operation also sought to help vulnerable people who have been exploited by the drug gangs.

Det Insp Pete Sherwood, from the force's serious and organised crime team, said: “It was a bad week for drug dealers in Warwickshire and across the country.

“However, we know this is an ongoing battle and for as long as drug criminals are exploiting vulnerable people, we will continue to do everything in our power to make life as difficult as possible for them.

“Everyone has a role to play in tackling this type of crime and protecting vulnerable people. It’s vital people are aware of the signs of exploitation and report their concerns.”

Warwickshire Police said signs of exploitation include: displaying aggressive/violent behaviours, often going missing from home or school, unexplained money, designer clothes, jewellery or gadgets, and having multiple mobile phones and getting lots of calls or texts.

County lines is a term used to describe criminal networks that export illegal drugs into other areas using dedicated mobile phone ‘deal lines’ and often deal from the homes of vulnerable people.