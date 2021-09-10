Warwickshire pub reopening after six-year gap

A 400-YEAR-OLD village pub will be reopening its doors this month after calling last orders six years ago.

Fritz Ronneburgh, right, is reopening The Lion in Tredington where is was pictured with head chef Sam Roberts. Photo: Mark Williamson T22/9/21/7838. (51009378)

The Lion in Tredington has undergone a major refurbishment and by mid-September it’s hoped that pints will be pulled once again from behind the Lion’s bar.

Owner Fritz Ronneburg said the pub, which was known as the White Lion, had gone through a bit of a tumultuous time, often opening for a while and then closing again long before Covid shut down the nation last year.

However, he said all that has now changed and the Lion will open with an upgraded bar and kitchen, newly decorated bed and breakfast bedrooms and a holiday cottage on site.

Fritz and his wife, Kelly, will run the pub and already have plenty of experience – they own The Tavern at Broom.

“I have worked for many years in hotels, restaurants and fine dining with Hand Picked Hotels and Warner Leisure Hotels,” said Fritz. “We are a husband-and-wife team and Kelly’s brother, Sam Roberts, will be chef at The Lion so it will be a family affair.

“Our menus will change seasonally, and we will offer people a wide choice of food. You can have fine dining or a perfect cod and chips or top-quality burger.”

He added: “People’s habits have changed because of lockdown and we’re offering fine dining, good quality accommodation and the chance to enjoy driving around the Cotswolds.

“We’re very excited about opening The Lion and have got the menu ready for Christmas Day.”

The business is also making the most of local supply chains with the kitchen’s fruit and vegetables coming from a farm “up the road” and fish delivered fresh from Birmingham Market.

While most will have to wait for a few weeks before sampling the new-look pub, Fitz said some uninvited ‘guests’ have made their presence felt with some strange, unexplained happenings.

Fritz said: “Both the Lion and Tavern date back to around 400-years-old and sometimes things happen like towels being found on the floor and lights being turned off - it’s just a bit funny when that happens.”