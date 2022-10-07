Warwickshire pub landlady jailed for attempted murder knife attack

A WARWICKSHIRE pub landlady has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Luisa Santos, 47, attacked her victim with a knife – causing two wounds to her back and hip.

Luisa Santos, 47. Photo: Warwickshire Police (59843377)

The attack started in the Three Horseshoes pub in Princethorpe on the afternoon of 21st May before the incident continued in the pub car park.

Warwickshire Police were called and Santos, of High Town, Princethorpe, was arrested on suspicion GBH and subsequently charged with attempt murder.

The victim – a woman in her late teens – was taken to hospital where she underwent surgery to ensure there were no further internal injuries.

At an earlier court hearing, Santos pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, but following a four-day trial, she was found guilty by a majority verdict of attempted murder.

On Friday (7th October) at Warwick Crown Court, Santos was jailed for a decade and ordered to serve a minimum two thirds of the sentence by the judge.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gareth Morgan said: “This attack was entirely unprovoked, and the victim was fortunate not to suffer more serious injuries.

“It was witnessed by numerous people in the pub and could have ultimately resulted in the loss of a life.

“Although this was an isolated incident, great teamwork meant we were able to quickly arrest Santos and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the investigation for their dedication and commitment throughout.

“Using a knife is never acceptable and I am glad Santos is now behind bars where I hope she will be able to reflect on her actions.”