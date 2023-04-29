Warwickshire Property of the week – Victorian cottage close to Stratford town centre

THIS mid-terraced Victorian cottage has been updated and extended to become an attractive home within easy reach of Stratford town centre.

The Shottery Road property has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room, and a long rear garden.

51 Shottery Road, Stratford, is on the market with Peter Clarke Estate Agents.

The front door leads to the sitting room where there is wood-effect flooring and an understairs storage cupboard.

The dining room opens to the kitchen where there is a four-ring gas hob with oven and grill below, fridge-freezer, dishwasher and space for a washing machine.

A rear sitting room has French doors to the garden and a wood-effect floor.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room with WC and heated towel rail.

On the first floor are the three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Bedroom one has a built-in wardrobe while the bathroom has a rolltop bath with telephone-style shower attachment, WC, bidet, sink and heated towel rail.

At the front of the house the fore-garden is enclosed by iron railings while a shared path and gated entrance leads to the rear garden, which is lawned with mature hedging and has a garden shed.

51 Shottery Road is available for £345,000. To find out more, and to book a viewing, call Peter Clarke Estate Agents on 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

