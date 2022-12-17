Warwickshire property of the week – three-bedroom period home in Long Marston
TASTEFULLY extended and altered to a high standard, this three-bedroom property in Long Marston boasts stylish and beautifully presented accommodation.
East View, in Welford Road, is a period home that comes with a large sitting room with open fireplace, a stunning kitchen/entertaining space with granite worktops, bi-folding doors and a part-vaulted ceiling.
There’s also a second sitting room/garden room that has the flexibility to be turned into an occasional fourth bedroom.
On the first floor there are the three double bedrooms, a luxury bathroom and en suite, as well as space for a study area.
Outside, there is large block-paved driveway suitable for several vehicles and a private west-facing rear garden.
The garden itself comes with gravelled and block-paved seating areas, covered pergola, outside lighting and oil tank.
East View is being marketed by Peter Clarke at a guide price of £650,000.
Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.