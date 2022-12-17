Warwickshire property of the week – three-bedroom period home in Long Marston

TASTEFULLY extended and altered to a high standard, this three-bedroom property in Long Marston boasts stylish and beautifully presented accommodation.

East View, Long Marston. (61267957)

East View, in Welford Road, is a period home that comes with a large sitting room with open fireplace, a stunning kitchen/entertaining space with granite worktops, bi-folding doors and a part-vaulted ceiling.

There’s also a second sitting room/garden room that has the flexibility to be turned into an occasional fourth bedroom.

On the first floor there are the three double bedrooms, a luxury bathroom and en suite, as well as space for a study area.

Outside, there is large block-paved driveway suitable for several vehicles and a private west-facing rear garden.

The garden itself comes with gravelled and block-paved seating areas, covered pergola, outside lighting and oil tank.

East View is being marketed by Peter Clarke at a guide price of £650,000.

Call 01789 415444 or email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk to arrange a viewing and for further information.

