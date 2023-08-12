Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Warwickshire property of the week – substantial house in Banbury Road, Stratford

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:54, 12 August 2023

THIS substantial four-bedroom home, south of the river in Stratford, comes with plenty of space for a family and a private south-facing 130ft garden.

134 Banbury Road is on the market for £895,000 with no forward chain.

134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.

The accommodation on the ground floor includes two sitting rooms plus a kitchen/family room.

Both sitting rooms have exposed wooded floors and fireplaces – one gas and the other suitable for open fires.

The kitchen/family room features a Belfast-style sink, granite work tops, a range oven, space for fridge-freezer, a built-in dishwasher and a built-in fridge. There are also views to the garden with sliding patio doors and French doors.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine, a WC and a garage, which can be access from the utility room.

134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms – two have bay windows.

There are also two bathrooms. The first has a double ended bath with central taps, a large shower cubicle, chrome heated towel rail and wood effect floor. The second a roll top bath, separate shower cubicle and towel rail.

Outside at the front of the property is a large, gravel driveway and gated access to the side.

At the rear is a large, south-facing garden with a large patio, a store to the side, lawn, mature trees and hedging and a Wendy house.

134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.

To book a view – and for more information – contact Peter Clarke Estate Agents on 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
134 Banbury Road, Stratford.
Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE