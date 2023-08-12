Warwickshire property of the week – substantial house in Banbury Road, Stratford

THIS substantial four-bedroom home, south of the river in Stratford, comes with plenty of space for a family and a private south-facing 130ft garden.

134 Banbury Road is on the market for £895,000 with no forward chain.

The accommodation on the ground floor includes two sitting rooms plus a kitchen/family room.

Both sitting rooms have exposed wooded floors and fireplaces – one gas and the other suitable for open fires.

The kitchen/family room features a Belfast-style sink, granite work tops, a range oven, space for fridge-freezer, a built-in dishwasher and a built-in fridge. There are also views to the garden with sliding patio doors and French doors.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine, a WC and a garage, which can be access from the utility room.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms – two have bay windows.

There are also two bathrooms. The first has a double ended bath with central taps, a large shower cubicle, chrome heated towel rail and wood effect floor. The second a roll top bath, separate shower cubicle and towel rail.

Outside at the front of the property is a large, gravel driveway and gated access to the side.

At the rear is a large, south-facing garden with a large patio, a store to the side, lawn, mature trees and hedging and a Wendy house.

To book a view – and for more information – contact Peter Clarke Estate Agents on 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

