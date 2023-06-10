Warwickshire property of the week – stunning, extended lock keeper’s cottage

LOCATED in a discreet waterside setting, accessed via a footbridge over the Avon Canal in Yarningale Common, Bucket Lock Cottage is a unique detached family home that boasts an array of versatile accommodation that extends to more than 6,000 sqft.

Originally a modest lock keeper’s cottage in the late 1800s, then later extended over the years by the previous residents, the property now offers an abundance of space and versatility, making the most of its leafy setting.

Bucket Lock

The current owners occupy the majority of the house, and rent the original cottage as a self-‐contained holiday let. However, this space could easily be incorporated into the main accommodation, or provide a relative with a fully self-contained home.

Upon approach from Yarningale Lane, a private gravel driveway provides ample parking for several vehicles and access to a detached double garage.

Proceed over the pedestrian bridge at the lock and through the double gates to the block paved forecourt. Entering the property via an oak and glazed porch, you are greeted by a split-level hallway, with tiled flooring, steps rise to the original barrel-topped cottage and panel doors lead off to the principal accommodation.

Bucket Lock

There is a large family/games room with striking stone fireplace and inset log burner, exposed beams, bar area and two bow widows to rear. Continue through to an impressive open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that is filled with natural light and an expanse of patios doors looking out to the gardens.

An inner lobby leads to a useful utility room and spacious family room/home office. From here an independent staircase provides access to a generous main bedroom with en-suite shower room. A door then leads to a walk out balcony, linking this room to the other first floor bedrooms, comprising a further four double bedrooms – two with en-suite – a family bathroom and a separate WC.

The main staircase leads down to the ground floor lobby, with access to a second large utility room, bedroom / hobbies room and the second, fully equipped dining kitchen that services the cottage. Independent access can be used via a second entrance hallway, then leading past a ground floor bathroom into the impressive barrel roofed cottage with an amazing living room and two double bedrooms, one with en-suite.

Bucket Lock

Outside, the property has formal gardens that extend to all sides of the house. There is an enclosed and part covered terrace with balcony above, enjoying views of the river and rural vista beyond.

To the main rear elevation, a large split-level paved terrace services the kitchen and offers the perfect space to enjoy alfresco dining or to entertain guests. Lawns then extend outwards in a southerly direction, passing the all-weather floodlit tennis court. Mature trees are interspersed and a large detached block of stables then provides potential for a buyer with equestrian interests.

The mature tree and water lined boundary provides a superb feeling of privacy and seclusion, with views of the water and the surrounding undulating countryside. In all, the property occupies a plot in the region of 3.3 acres.

Bucket Lock

Bucket Lock Cottage is on the market with a guide price of £2,250,000. Viewing is by appointment only through Vaughan Reynolds Estate Agents on 01789 292659 or email info@vaughanreynolds.co.uk.

Bucket Lock