Warwickshire property of the week – Stratford duplex with views over the River Avon

IT’S hard to find many better locations in Stratford than Avonside.

With views over the River Avon and neighbouring Holy Trinity Church, this three-bedroom duplex luxury apartment is also just a short stroll from the town centre and RSC theatres.

And it’s set in beautifully kept communal grounds.

No. 30 Avonside shares a communal front door where there are stairs leading to the first floor landing and the property’s private entrance and hallway.

The main living accommodation is found on this floor. The sitting room, which has a bespoke fireplace, has double doors that open to a large balcony where there are outstanding views over the gardens and the River Avon. The balcony also has an electric awning, as well as a single door that leads into the refitted kitchen/dining room.

This area has a range of cupboards and high gloss white work surfaces, four-ring induction hob with extractor fan over, a Bosch built-in oven, grill and microwave, Bosch built-in fridge freezer, AEG dishwasher, and built-in recycling units. A door also leads back to the sitting room.

A first-floor split landing gives access to the cloakroom/utility room as well as the main bedroom, which has double built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room.

On the second floor there is a study area and two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom.

Outside there is a stone gravelled parking space leading to a garage with electric door as well as ample visitors’ parking.

The communal gardens have large mature trees and seating areas.

30 Avonside is on the market, with an extended lease, for £695,000 with Peter Clarke Estate Agents in Stratford. There is a current maintenance charge of £2,482 per annum plus £293 per annum for buildings insurance. To book a viewing, call 01789 415444, email stratford@peterclarke.co.uk or visit www.peterclarke.co.uk.

